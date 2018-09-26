Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Supplies walkoff homer

Escobar came off the bench to deliver a walkoff solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Escobar entered the contest in the bottom of the seventh inning as a pinch hitter for John Ryan Murphy, drawing a walk in the plate appearance before getting stranded at third base. He stayed in the game to spell Chris Owings at the hot corner and came through with the game-winning hit off Kenta Maeda after the Dodgers had tied things up in the top of the ninth. The 29-year-old is closing the season on a positive note with hits in each of his last seven games, but he's not a safe bet to play in all of the Diamondbacks' remaining four contests with the team in evaluation mode following its elimination from postseason contention a few days ago.