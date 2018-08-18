Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Swats 18th homer
Escobar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a pair of walks and three runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Padres on Friday.
The 29-year-old infielder has carried his hot-hitting ways right over to his new team, and he stroked his 18th long ball of the season in this contest with an eighth-inning solo blast off Jose Castillo. He's been stacking extra-base hits all season in split duty between Minnesota and Arizona, as Escobar also has a whopping 42 doubles and three triples over his 429 at-bats, which has contributed to a .515 slugging percentage that would represent a career-best mark if he can keep it up.
