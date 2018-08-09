Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Swats another double, drives in three
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.
Escobar put Arizona up 3-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third inning before extending the lead to 6-0 with a two-run double in the seventh. The 29-year-old has been locked in since joining the Diamondbacks at the of July, going 13-for-39 with five doubles and seven RBI in 10 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Piling up doubles•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Plates two runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Rests day after team debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Scores twice in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hitting fifth in D-backs debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Set to serve as everyday third baseman•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...