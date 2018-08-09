Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Swats another double, drives in three

Escobar went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

Escobar put Arizona up 3-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third inning before extending the lead to 6-0 with a two-run double in the seventh. The 29-year-old has been locked in since joining the Diamondbacks at the of July, going 13-for-39 with five doubles and seven RBI in 10 games.