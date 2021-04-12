Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over the Reds.
Escobar cracked a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Jose De Leon. The 32-year-old is slashing .216/.256/.595 in a Diamondbacks lineup that is in desperate need of bats to heat up.
