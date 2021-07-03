Escobar isn't starting Saturday's game against the Giants.
Escobar suffered a right quadriceps strain nearly two weeks ago, and he's been seen hobbling around the bases recently, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. It's not clear whether Saturday's exclusion from the lineup is due to the quad issue or whether he could be available off the bench. Asdrubal Cabrera will take over at the hot corner and bat third.
