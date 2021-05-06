Escobar isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami.
Escobar will be out of the lineup for the first time since April 4 after he went 3-for-11 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout in the last three games. Josh VanMeter will start at second base and bat sixth.
