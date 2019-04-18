Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat Thursday

Escobar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

Escobar is likely just receiving some rest on getaway day while Ildemaro checks in for him at the hot corner. Coming off back-to-back 20-homer campaigns, Escobar has been light on power early on in 2019, counting only four doubles and one home run among his extra-base hits.

