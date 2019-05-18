Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Triples in win

Escobar went 1-for-5 with a three-RBI triple in the Diamondbacks' 7-0 victory over the Giants on Friday.

Escobar smacked a three-run triple off reliever Derek Holland in the seventh to boost Arizona's lead to 6-0. He's now hit safely in five straight games, and is batting .290 with nine homers, 30 RBI and 27 runs scored as he continues to produce impressive numbers for the Diamondbacks.