Escobar was removed from Sunday's game after the fourth inning due to right quadriceps tightness, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described the decision to remove Escobar as a precautionary one, although the infielder will under medical imaging Monday. Escobar was replaced at third base by Josh VanMeter, who moved over from the second base, while Josh Rojas entered the lineup at second.