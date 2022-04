Kennedy allowed two runs on two hits and one walk in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Kennedy was the reliever of choice for the eighth inning of a 3-0 game, but he made the save much more precarious for closer Mark Melancon. The 37-year-old setup man gave up a two-run home run to Starling Marte, then walked Francisco Lindor before inducing a double-play groundout. It was the second time in four outings that Kennedy has allowed multiple runs.