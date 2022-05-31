Bukauskas (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 27, Jake Rill and Jack Sommers of MLB.com report.
Bukauskas is working his way back from a Grade 2 teres major strain sustained in mid-March and is currently on the 60-day injured list. It's similar to an injury teammate Taylor Clarke had last season, which sidelined him for more than seven weeks.
