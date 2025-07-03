Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Absent from Arizona lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naylor is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Giants.
Naylor returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous four contests with a neck injury. There's no indication he suffered a setback, but with lefty Robbie Ray on the bump for the Giants, it makes sense to give the left-handed-hitting Naylor a little more rest. Tim Tawa will handle first base and bat eighth.
