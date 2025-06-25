default-cbs-image
Naylor (shoulder) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.

Naylor injured his right shoulder on a swing during Monday's 10-0 win over Chicago and wound up sitting out Tuesday's 4-1 victory after initially being listed in the lineup. He's back in the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale as the Diamondbacks try to complete the sweep.

