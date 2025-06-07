Naylor (hand/shoulder) is serving as the designated hitter and batting in the cleanup spot against the Reds on Saturday.

Naylor was pulled from Thursday's game against Atlanta due to lingering shoulder and hand injuries. He didn't play in Friday's game against Cincinnati, but he's back in the lineup for Saturday's contest. Naylor is slashing .289/.345/.448 with nine steals, seven home runs and 39 RBI in 255 plate appearances this season.