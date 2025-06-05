Naylor was removed from Thursday's game against Atlanta due to hand and shoulder soreness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo noted Wednesday that Naylor has been playing through shoulder and hand issues for the past few days, but the 27-year-old wasn't quite able to make it through Thursday's game. The team is currently labelling him as day-to-day, though Pavin Smith may be in line for reps at first base if Naylor's injuries persist.