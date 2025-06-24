Naylor was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox due to an apparent shoulder injury, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

Naylor appeared to grab at his right shoulder following an awkward swing during his at-bat in the top of the second inning, per Drottar, though he managed to remain in the game until the bottom of the fourth. Tim Tawa took over for Naylor at first base. The 28-year-old is presumably headed to the clubhouse for further evaluation.