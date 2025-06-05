Naylor was pulled from Thursday's game in Atlanta with an undisclosed injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Naylor did not appear to suffer an obvious injury, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed Wednesday that the first baseman has been playing through shoulder and hand issues. The Diamondbacks should update Naylor's condition soon. Naylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run single before exiting.