Naylor went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, an RBI double, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Naylor entered Monday in a 2-for-21 skid to begin June. The first baseman broke out in a big way, which included his first two extra-base hits of the month, the latter of which was a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning. Naylor is up to a .290/.346/.457 slash line with eight homers, 44 RBI, 32 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 64 contests this season.