Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Nationals.

Naylor has hit safely in nine straight games, and this was his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort. During the hitting streak, he has gone 13-for-37 (.351) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI. The strong stretch has Naylor back up to batting .301 with an .827 OPS, seven homers, 37 RBI, 30 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases across 57 contests this season.