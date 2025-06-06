default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Naylor (hand/shoulder) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Naylor exited Thursday's game with hand and shoulder soreness, and the issue will keep him out of the lineup Friday. Still, the first baseman can be considered day-to-day. Tim Tawa will fill in at first base Friday.

More News