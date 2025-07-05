Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Plays field Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naylor started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Royals.
Naylor, who recently battled neck spasms, played the field for the first time since his return. He served as the designated hitter Wednesday before being held out of the starting nine against a tough left-hander Thursday. The RBI was his 55th, which ranks third on the team.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Absent from Arizona lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Returns as DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Starting as DH on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Remains out of lineup•