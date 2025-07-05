Naylor started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Royals.

Naylor, who recently battled neck spasms, played the field for the first time since his return. He served as the designated hitter Wednesday before being held out of the starting nine against a tough left-hander Thursday. The RBI was his 55th, which ranks third on the team.