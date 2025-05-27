Naylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.
Naylor hit safely for the fifth game in a row, and this was his third straight contest with an extra-base hit. The first baseman went deep in the fifth inning for the final scoring play of the game. Naylor is slashing .287/.348/.450 with six homers, 33 RBI, 27 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple over 53 contests this season, featuring in a near-everyday role.
