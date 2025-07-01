Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Starting as DH on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naylor (neck) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Giants.
The 28-year-old slugger sat out the previous three games due to neck stiffness, but he's back in the lineup in a non-defensive capacity Tuesday versus San Francisco. Pavin Smith is starting at first base with Naylor easing his way back into the starting nine.
