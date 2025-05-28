Naylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Pirates.

Naylor immediately extended a hit streak to six games with a single in the first inning and later stole his ninth base of the season. That's one steal shy of the career-high 10 he posted in 2023 while with Cleveland. His RBI-single in the fourth inning upped the Diamondbacks lead to 6-0 before the bullpen collapsed late. Naylor has five RBI over the last four contests, leaving him with 34 batted in through 54 games.