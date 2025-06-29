Naylor (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Naylor was unable to play Saturday after he exited Friday's loss to the Marlins due to neck stiffness, and he'll remain on the bench for the start of Sunday's series finale. Pavin Smith will man first base while Randal Grichuk serves as the designated hitter versus Miami righty Cal Quantrill.