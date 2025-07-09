Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naylor isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus San Diego.
Naylor will take a seat in the dugout Wednesday after going 1-for-5 with a two-run homer through the first two games of the series. Tristin English will take over at first base and bat seventh for Arizona.
