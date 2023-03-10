The Diamondbacks re-assigned Centeno to minor-league camp Friday.
Centeno will provide the Diamondbacks with some backstop depth at the Triple-A level again in 2023. The 33-year-old slashed .305/.355/.512 with 15 homers over 91 games with Triple-A Reno and Double-A Amarillo in 2022.
