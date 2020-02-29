Play

Centeno suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's spring training game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Centeno was able to walk off the field under his own power after injuring his ankle, and it appears as though he avoided a broken bone. The exact severity is unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the catcher limited over the next few days in order to prevent a more severe injury.

