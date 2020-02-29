Red Sox's Juan Centeno: Diagnosed with sprained ankle
Centeno suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's spring training game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Centeno was able to walk off the field under his own power after injuring his ankle, and it appears as though he avoided a broken bone. The exact severity is unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the catcher limited over the next few days in order to prevent a more severe injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.