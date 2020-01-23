Centeno signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Centeno spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A Pawtucket, appearing in 81 games and slashing .248/.321/.350. He also appeared in seven games for the Red Sox, going 2-for-15 with a pair of RBI. Centeno figures to serve as organizational catching depth.