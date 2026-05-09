Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Advances to bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
This was Martinez's first time throwing off a mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last July. Per Piecoro, the reliever was at 96-to-99 mph with his fastball during the bullpen session. Martinez still has several more hurdles to clear and plenty of ramp-up, and he's not expected to be ready to return to Arizona's bullpen until sometime after the All-Star break.
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