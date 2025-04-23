Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Martinez is dealing with right shoulder fatigue, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Lovullo went on to say that it "could be" a dead arm phase for Martinez, who is "very, very close" to 100 percent. Martinez has not pitched since April 17, but Lovullo is hopeful the reliever will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Rays. If Martinez is unavailable, Shelby Miller, Drey Jameson, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Thompson are candidates to see a potential save chance for the Diamondbacks.