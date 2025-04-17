Martinez worked a scoreless inning, retiring all three batters faced in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

With the Diamondbacks holding a 4-1 lead entering the eighth inning, manager Torey Lovullo had the late-game crew -- Martinez and A.J. Puk -- warming in the bullpen. Arizona then scored twice in the top half of the inning, increasing the lead to beyond what would qualify as a save. Lovullo stuck to the plan and had Puk work the bottom of the eighth with left-handers due up, then Martinez to finish up. The latter needed just eight pitches to seal the win, making his seventh straight scoreless appearance to start the season.