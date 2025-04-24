Martinez (shoulder) returned to the mound in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Rays, striking out one during a clean ninth inning.

While it wasn't a save situation in a 5-5 game, fantasy managers should still be pleased to see the hard-throwing right-hander look sharp in his return to action. It was Martinez's first appearance since last Thursday due to right shoulder fatigue, and he should be ready to reclaim the closer's role for the time being in the absence of A.J. Puk (elbow). Through his first eight innings of the season, Martinez has converted both of his save opportunities while allowing just three hits, one walk and no runs en route to producing a pristine 11:1 K:BB.