Martinez threw a scoreless and hitless eighth inning while striking out three to earn a hold in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

It was a dominant display by the right-handed Martinez, who came on the face the heart of New York's order, which included two righty hitters among three scheduled batters . He fanned Aaron Judge with a splitter then punched out Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe on 101-mph fastballs. The left-handed A.J. Puk followed, conveniently with three lefties due up, to convert Arizona's first save opportunity of the season. While that sequence may suggest Puk is the closer, manager Torey Lovullo still hasn't named one, and his late-game deployment was all about matchups, particularly having Martinez pitch to Judge. Martinez has allowed two hits and struck out five over 2.2 scoreless innings (three appearances).