Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Martinez made his season debut, entering the top of the ninth inning with Arizona down 4-1. None of the four batted balls left the infield, and only a fielding error by Martinez extended what could have been a 1-2-3 frame. The right-hander, who inked a five-year extension late in spring training, is expected to pitch in late-game situations, including save opportunities, along with A.J. Puk, who has yet to make his season debut.