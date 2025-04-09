Martinez struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Orioles.

A.J. Puk collected the hold in the eighth before turning things over to Martinez, who plunked Tyler O'Neill with a pitch but was otherwise untouchable. Martinez has a 0.00 ERA and 7:0 K:BB through 4.2 innings while sharing closing duties with Puk.