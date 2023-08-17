Arizona recalled Martinez from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Martinez has allowed seven earned runs in 3.1 innings (four appearances) this season in the majors, but the Diamondbacks need a fresh bullpen arm leading into their four-game series at San Diego. He'll operate in a low-leverage role.
