Martinez (2-0) did not allow a hit or walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday.

Martinez retired all six batters faced, including the eighth inning when he struck out the top of New York's batting order. It was a good series for Martinez, who threw five scoreless innings total, including a bullpen-saving three innings Thursday when starter Zac Gallen was removed just six pitches into the game. Martinez has not allowed a run in the last 14.2 innings.