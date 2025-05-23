The Diamondbacks activated Martinez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Martinez has been shelved for most of May with right shoulder inflammation but is ready to go after making two scoreless rehab appearances. He reached 101.1 mph with his sinker during his last outing at Triple-A Reno, which is particularly encouraging after his velocity had dipped prior to the IL stint. Martinez should eventually get his closer job back, but he might be eased back into the ninth inning.