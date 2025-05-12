Martinez (shoulder) will throw to live hitters Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Martinez felt strong after completing a bullpen session Sunday, and it's another positive sign that he's progressing to throwing against hitters Wednesday. It remains unclear if the D-Backs will send the 23-year-old out on a rehab assignment, as he'll be eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday after going down with shoulder inflammation at the beginning of the month.