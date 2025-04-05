Martinez earned the save after throwing a scoreless ninth inning on one hit Friday against the Nationals. He struck out one.

It was the first save of the season for Martinez, who is now up to 3.2 scoreless frames to open the campaign. The hard-throwing right-hander has split time between the eighth and ninth innings over his four appearances, so it appears manager Torey Lovullo prefers to mix and match his closers based on the matchups. The Arizona closing situation has seen an even split for ninth-inning work thus far, with A.J. Puk also seeing the same treatment as Martinez across his four appearances.