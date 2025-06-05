Martinez registered the save in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on no hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

It was certainly a shaky outing by Martinez despite allowing no hits, as he gave up a season-high four walks while throwing just 17 of his 37 pitches for strikes. It was encouraging to see manager Torey Lovullo trust Martinez to record five outs for his fifth save of the year, but the hard-throwing right-hander seems unlikely to be available for Thursday's series finale against Atlanta after tossing so many pitches Wednesday. Despite owning a 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 4.2 innings since coming off the injured list, Martinez still appears to be the favorite for saves in Arizona's bullpen.