Martinez allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.

Martinez worked the seventh inning following other closer candidates Kevin Ginkel (fifth inning) and A.J. Puk (sixth). While that order might suggest Martinez is the team's closer, manager Torey Lovullo indicated Wednesday that he's still mulling the decision as to which of the three will be his primary closer. This was the second time in eight Cactus League appearances that Martinez has allowed runs, upping his spring ERA to 6.43. That's much greater than the ERAs of Ginkel (1.50) and Puk (1.29).