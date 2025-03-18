Martinez struck out two over one inning in Monday's spring game against the Royals.

Other than one ugly outing, Martinez has had a strong spring season. One of the last few questions to come out of spring training is who will be the Diamondbacks' primary closer. Martinez has allowed three runs (all in one outing) on three hits and three walks while striking out nine over six Cactus League innings. His primary competition for the job is A.J. Puk (1.50 ERA, six innings) with Kevin Ginkel (1.69 ERA, 5.1 innings) also in consideration.