Martinez allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Martinez has never recorded more than six outs in an MLB game, but he gave the Diamondbacks nine outs on a night when starter Zac Gallen (hamstring) was removed after six pitches. The reliever worked around traffic, including double-plays in the fourth and fifth innings. The right-hander has made 12 consecutive scoreless appearances and given up just one run over 18.2 innings.