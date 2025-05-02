The Diamondbacks activated Marte (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Marte will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back onto the active roster after missing nearly a month of action with a strained left hamstring. The 31-year-old had slashed .346/.469/.462 in his first eight contests before getting hurt.
