Marte (illness) will start at second base and bat second Friday against the Nationals, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Marte sat out Arizona's last two games while fighting off an illness, but he seems to be feeling better ahead of Friday's contest. The 31-year-old will look to remain scorching hot during his return after compiling a nine-game hitting streak before getting sick.
