Marte (back) is starting at second base and batting second Thursday versus the Mets.

Marte has been bothered by lower-back discomfort over the last couple of days, but he appeared off the bench in the Diamondbacks' loss to the Mets on Wednesday and will return in full for Thursday's series finale. The 29-year-old boasts a .284/.364/.500 batting line with 15 homers, 44 RBI, six steals and 61 runs scored through 80 games this season.