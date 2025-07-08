default-cbs-image
Marte (groin) will start at second base and bat second Tuesday against the Padres.

Right groin tightness prevented Marte from playing in Monday's contest, but he'll now return to the starting nine after a day of recovery. The 31-year-old is slashing .293/.396/.586 on the year and has hit two home runs in five games since the start of July.

