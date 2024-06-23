Marte started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 12-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Marte hadn't played the field since Wednesday; he served as the designated hitter Thursday then was held out of the starting lineup Friday. All appears to be normal for Marte, who was merely given a two-game respite from playing the field.
